AWDC to convene second African Diamond Conference in Durban The Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) is set to convene its second African Diamond Conference (ADC), in Durban, South Africa.

IDWI 2020 opens to a full house The International Diamond Week in Israel opened on 10 Feb to a packed exhibition hall, with over 300 international buyers from 18 countries in attendance.

ALROSA's diamond sales in January show growth compared to the previous month In January 2020, ALROSA Group sold diamond products worth $ 405 million, which is a 44% increase compared to the previous year and 10% growth compared to the previous month, when the company sold products worth $ 363.8 million.

TAGS upcoming tender slated for 21 to 26, February Trans Atlantic Gem Sales (TAGS) has announced their upcoming rough diamond tender taking place from the 21st to the 26th of February 2020 in the facility at the Dubai Diamond Exchange, Almas Tower in Dubai.