Grib Taps New Rough Source

De Beers SA sells more rough diamonds to local beneficiators than required by law De Beers Group in South Africa has sold more than 70% of its total gross sales of rough diamonds to local beneficiators.

Endiama to sell 30% of its shares in IPO Angolan state-owned diamond mining company Endiama is considering selling 30% of its shares in an initial public offering in 2022.

Illegal diamond mines raided in India’s Panna reserve After reports of illegal diamond mining in the protected forest area near Panna National Park, forest department conducted raids to curb the shallow-mining of precious stones very close to the buffer zone of the park on Friday, 7, Feb.

IIa Technologies successfully invalidates key Element Six patent The High Court of Singapore agreed with IIa Technologies and found that one of Element Six’s key patents, No. 110508 in Singapore (SG 508), which relates to the annealing of CVD diamonds to improve their colour, is invalid.