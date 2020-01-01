News

De Beers SA sells more rough diamonds to local beneficiators than required by law

De Beers Group in South Africa has sold more than 70% of its total gross sales of rough diamonds to local beneficiators.

Yesterday

Endiama to sell 30% of its shares in IPO

Angolan state-owned diamond mining company Endiama is considering selling 30% of its shares in an initial public offering in 2022.

Yesterday

Illegal diamond mines raided in India’s Panna reserve

After reports of illegal diamond mining in the protected forest area near Panna National Park, forest department conducted raids to curb the shallow-mining of precious stones very close to the buffer zone of the park on Friday, 7, Feb.

Yesterday

IIa Technologies successfully invalidates key Element Six patent

The High Court of Singapore agreed with IIa Technologies and found that one of Element Six’s key patents, No. 110508 in Singapore (SG 508), which relates to the annealing of CVD diamonds to improve their colour, is invalid.

Yesterday

INHORGENTA International Jewelry Fair opens in Munich on February 14

The international exhibition of jewelry, watches, design, precious stones and technologies INHORGENTA will be held in Munich, Germany, from February 14 to 17, 2020.

Yesterday

Grib Taps New Rough Source

Today
Expert reports

expert_10022020_4.png
Image credit: Grib Diamonds


(diamonds.net) - Grib Diamonds has started buying rough in Angola, as a new company structure has enabled it to diversify beyond its one mine in Russia. The Antwerp-based company, which markets most of the Grib deposit’s diamonds, is looking to source goods from a broader range of locations.

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished