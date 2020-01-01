Grib Taps New Rough Source

Image credit: Grib Diamonds
(diamonds.net) - Grib Diamonds has started buying rough in Angola, as a new company structure has enabled it to diversify beyond its one mine in Russia. The Antwerp-based company, which markets most of the Grib deposit’s diamonds, is looking to source goods from a broader range of locations.
