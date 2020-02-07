The Lab-Grown Diamond Patent Battle Is Heating Up

Today

Image credit: The High Court of the Republic of Singapore

(jckonline.com) - To grow diamonds, you need a lot of heat and pressure. And now, we’re seeing that on the legal front as well. On Friday, the High Court of Singapore ruled that diamond grower IIa Technologies had infringed on a patent (SG 872) held by De Beers’ industrial diamond division, Element Six. The patent relates to the production of diamonds using the chemical vapor deposition method. In her 199-page ruling, which followed a trial and four years of litigation, Justice Valerie Thean ordered IIa—whose diamonds are sold by sister company Pure Grown Diamonds—to cease producing any items that infringe on Element Six’s CVD growing patent.