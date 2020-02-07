News

Singapore HC finds IIa Technologies guilty of infringing Element Six synthetic diamond patent

Element Six today expressed satisfaction at the successful conclusion of its patent infringement action against IIa Technologies in Singapore.

07 february 2020

Outstanding Russian geologist researcher Boris Zubarev passes away

Boris Zubarev, the holder of eight orders of the Soviet Union and Russia, a participant in the Great Patriotic War, Honored Geologist of the Russian Federation and triple laureate of the USSR State Prize, died.

07 february 2020

SA’s West End Diamond Mine goes under the hammer

The West End Diamond Mine, an underground diamond mine, in South Africa’s Northern Cape Province, is set to go under the hammer early next month.

07 february 2020

DGCX starts 2020 with Gold Futures registering Best Month of trading since July 2008

The Dubai Gold & Commodities Exchange (DGCX) has started 2020 strongly, with its flagship Gold Futures product in January recording its best month of trading since July 2008.

07 february 2020

Zim under explored – mines minister

Zimbabwe, which has several minerals, is heavily under explored, according to a senior government official.

07 february 2020

The Lab-Grown Diamond Patent Battle Is Heating Up

(jckonline.com) - To grow diamonds, you need a lot of heat and pressure. And now, we’re seeing that on the legal front as well. On Friday, the High Court of Singapore ruled that diamond grower IIa Technologies had infringed on a patent (SG 872) held by De Beers’ industrial diamond division, Element Six. The patent relates to the production of diamonds using the chemical vapor deposition method. In her 199-page ruling, which followed a trial and four years of litigation, Justice Valerie Thean ordered IIa—whose diamonds are sold by sister company Pure Grown Diamonds—to cease producing any items that infringe on Element Six’s CVD growing patent.



