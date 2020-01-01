Everything you ever wanted to know about ethical diamonds

Image credit: D. Stolyarevich (Moscow State University Gemcenter)
Alexey Moiseev on Russia’s priorities as Kimberley Process Chair
Alexey Moiseev, Deputy Minister of Finance highlighted the priorities of the Russian chairmanship in the Kimberley Process (KP) in 2020 and delineated the key focus areas speaking at the press conference held in the International Multimedia Press...
ICRA revises credit outlook on Indian diamond industry to ‘negative’
ICRA Limited (ICRA), independent and professional investment information and credit rating agency of India, has revised the outlook on cut and polished diamond (CPD) industry to ‘Negative’, given the ongoing lockdown in parts of China...
GJEPC’s ‘Artisan Jewellery Design Awards 2020’ recognises designers in different categories
The Artisan Jewellery Design Awards, an initiative by the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) inspires India's jewellery designers to push their design boundaries and demonstrate their skill by showcasing world-class pieces.
Rio Tinto Diamond production down 8%, revenue dips 11% in 2019
With output slipping at both its mines, Rio Tinto Diamond’s production fell 8% to 17 mln carats for the year 2019.
GSI identified HTHP lab-grown diamond with “laser drill channel”
Gemological Science International’s (GSI) Mumbai laboratory identified a HTHP lab-grown diamond with what appeared to be laser drilled channel.
