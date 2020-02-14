AWDC Announces African Diamond Conference, May 5-6, in South Africa

Image credit: Google
(thediamondloupe.com) - The Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC), on the margins of the African Mining Indaba in Cape Town, South Africa, yesterday announced it will be organizing its second African Diamond Conference (ADC) in Durban, South Africa, on May 5 & 6. Together with its partners – South Africa’s Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) and the African Diamond Producers Association (ADPA) – the AWDC hopes to build on the momentum created at the first ADC held in Brussels in 2017, continuing the dialogue with African diamond-producing countries about critical issues facing the industry as a whole.
News
Gold demand in China to dip 10-15% in Q1 2020
Demand for gold in China is expected to weaken in the first quarter of 2020 as the country’s consumption-led economy grapples with the coronavirus outbreak.
Yesterday
Angolans witness polishing of Lulo diamonds in Botswana
Angolan officials led by the country’s ambassador to Botswana recently toured Safdico Botswana where diamonds from Lulo Mine are being polished.
Yesterday
Baselworld 2020 attracts more professionals in the field of technical equipment for the jewelry sector
The Baselworld watch and jewelry exhibition, which will be held from April 30 to May 5, 2020 in Basel, Switzerland, intends to attract a large number of players in the field of technical equipment for the jewelry sector.
Yesterday
Volgograd to host a jewellery show at the end of February
"JewelerEXPO 2020" jewellery show will open in Volgograd on February 19, 2020.
Yesterday
Botswana, De Beers to conclude diamond sales negotiations by end of April
Botswana and De Beers are expected to conclude negotiations on the new diamond sales agreement by the end of April.
14 february 2020