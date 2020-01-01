Anglo’s Cutifani promises changes in diamond sights as De Beers embarks on “re-think”

Image credit: De Beers
(miningmx.com) - Anglo American CEO, Mark Cutifani, confirmed the group’s 85%-owned De Beers was considering an overhaul in the way in which it sold rough diamonds to cutters and polishers – known as the mid-stream – , adding that no buyer “will be unaffected”. “We have to re-think and re-imagine it, but we also need to do it with the midstream, not to the mid-stream,” he said of about 85 companies invited at regular times throughout the calendar year to buy rough diamonds from De Beers. “I don’t know where it will land but everyone who is a partner will have to look at a different world,” he said. Cutifani was commenting in an interview with Miningmx at the Mining Indaba conference in Cape Town.
News
Gem Diamonds recovers 183 ct white stone at Letšeng
Gem Diamonds has recovered an “exceptional” 183 carat white Type IIa diamond at its Letšeng mine, in Lesotho.
Today
G&J industry welcomes measures to boost MSME Sector, establish Bullion Exchange in Union Budget
The Finance Minister in her Union Budget for the fiscal year 2020-21 presented a gamut of initiatives, which cheered the entire gems and jewellery industry in the country.
Today
HK reports weaker jewellery exports in 2019
Hong Kong reported a 4.9 per cent drop in the value of jewellery exports in 2019 largely due to last year’s string of macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties.
Today
RJC expands its CoC standard scope to include silver
The Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC) announced that its revised version of Chain of Custody (CoC) standard will allow industry stakeholders to become certified for their silver supply chain.
Today
WDC calls for industry stakeholders to review new SoW Toolkit
The World Diamond Council (WDC) requests industry stakeholders to review the WDC System of Warranties (SoW) Toolkit after its unanimous adoption as a working draft by the WDC Board of Directors and its review by WDC members.
Yesterday