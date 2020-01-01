Anglo’s Cutifani promises changes in diamond sights as De Beers embarks on “re-think”

Today



(miningmx.com) - Anglo American CEO, Mark Cutifani, confirmed the group’s 85%-owned De Beers was considering an overhaul in the way in which it sold rough diamonds to cutters and polishers – known as the mid-stream – , adding that no buyer “will be unaffected”. “We have to re-think and re-imagine it, but we also need to do it with the midstream, not to the mid-stream,” he said of about 85 companies invited at regular times throughout the calendar year to buy rough diamonds from De Beers. “I don’t know where it will land but everyone who is a partner will have to look at a different world,” he said. Cutifani was commenting in an interview with Miningmx at the Mining Indaba conference in Cape Town.