Zim diamonds for Russian fuel

Image credit: Tatneft
(theindependent.co.zw) – Russia’s state-owned petroleum and gas company Tatneft is eyeing Zimbabwe’s diamonds in a murky fuel-for-gems deal, which desperate officials in Harare believe will ease the acute shortage of the commodity, the Zimbabwe Independent can report. Established by the Russian Ministry of Energy in 1950, Tatneft is that country’s sixth largest fuel firm. In 2018, it produced 29,5 million tonnes of fuel. Zimbabwe is in the throes of an intractable economic crisis and is experiencing severe fuel shortages compounded by an acute foreign currency shortage.
News
WDC calls for industry stakeholders to review new SoW Toolkit
The World Diamond Council (WDC) requests industry stakeholders to review the WDC System of Warranties (SoW) Toolkit after its unanimous adoption as a working draft by the WDC Board of Directors and its review by WDC members.
Yesterday
We want to see more exploration taking place – SA mineral resources minister
The South African government is making strides towards turning the country into an exploration site, an official has said.
Yesterday
African Mining Indaba kicks off in Cape Town
The annual Investing in African Mining Indaba has commenced in the resort-town of Cape Town, South Africa.
Yesterday
Mountain Province Diamonds announced voluntary delisting from Nasdaq Stock Exchange
Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. announced that the company has notified Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") of its intention to voluntarily delist its common shares from Nasdaq Stock Exchange ("NASDAQ").
Yesterday
Sarine Technologies continues enforcement of its Intellectual Property
Singapore Exchange Mainboard-listed Sarine Technologies Ltd, a worldwide leader in the development, manufacture and sale of precision technology products for the evaluation, planning, processing, finishing, grading and trading of diamonds and gems, wishes...
Yesterday