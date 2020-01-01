Zimbabwe miners turning increasingly to off-grid as country’s power crisis deepens

Today



Image credit: andreas160578 (Pixabay)





(miningmx.com) - Zimbabwe’s mining industry was increasingly seeking to take its power off-grid as the country’s power utility, ZESA, failed to provide consistent power supplies, said Fin24. One of the country’s largest miners, RioZim, last week applied to the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) for licenses to build four solar power plants for each of its four mining operations, with a combined output of 214MW, the publication said.