Gem Diamonds revenue almost halved in 2019
Gem Diamonds’ revenue for the full calendar year dropped 32% to $182.1 million compared to $266.6 million, in 2018.
Yesterday
GJEPC urges Central Government & RBI to revise credit terms for payment-hit exporters
The Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India has urged the central government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to revise credit terms for the payment-hit exporters.
Yesterday
DITP partners with allies to promote Thailand as World’s Jewelry Hub
The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce, has demonstrated its confidence in the potential of Thailand to become the World’s Jewelry Hub.
Yesterday
Botswana Diamonds to commence drilling on identified SA targets
Botswana Diamonds will this week start drilling on targets identiﬁed on the Thorny River licence, in South Africa.
Yesterday
Lacapa rakes in $5.5m from Lulo, Mothae run of mine diamond sales
Lucapa Diamond has raked in $5.5 million from the first sales for 2020 of diamonds from its 40%-owned Lulo alluvial mine in Angola and its 70%-owned Mothae kimberlite mine in Lesotho.
12 february 2020
Why diamond mining in Africa is a double-edged sword
Image credit: Debswana
(spearswms.com) - When Botswana gained independence from Britain in 1966, it was one of the poorest countries on the planet. Per capita income was around $80 a year – just 15 per cent of the global average, according to World Bank figures. But the following year, the southern African nation’s fortunes began to transform. A vast diamond deposit was discovered in Orapa, a small town in the country’s Central District. It is now the largest diamond mine in the world. By 2018, Botswana’s GDP per capita had risen to $17,948. The country is now one of the wealthiest in sub-Saharan Africa. Elsewhere in Africa, the way the proceeds of the industry are used remains the subject of controversy. In 2003 the Kimberley Process Certification Scheme was established to prevent proceeds from diamonds being used to fund violence. Today, however, various groups argue that the scope of the process is too narrow, and that any sanctions are too easy to circumvent.