Why diamond mining in Africa is a double-edged sword

Gem Diamonds revenue almost halved in 2019 Gem Diamonds’ revenue for the full calendar year dropped 32% to $182.1 million compared to $266.6 million, in 2018.

GJEPC urges Central Government & RBI to revise credit terms for payment-hit exporters The Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India has urged the central government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to revise credit terms for the payment-hit exporters.

DITP partners with allies to promote Thailand as World’s Jewelry Hub The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce, has demonstrated its confidence in the potential of Thailand to become the World’s Jewelry Hub.

Botswana Diamonds to commence drilling on identified SA targets Botswana Diamonds will this week start drilling on targets identiﬁed on the Thorny River licence, in South Africa.