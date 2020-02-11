De Beers to Offer Lab Reports in the United States

Image credit: De Beers Group Industry Services
(jckonline.com) - De Beers Group Industry Services, the diamond giant’s grading lab, is entering the U.S. market for the first time through a new partnership with RDI, the Rochester, N.Y.–based diamond wholesaler. The De Beers reports will accompany all of RDI’s Rare and Forever branded diamonds. RDI will be, at least for now, the only U.S. company to offer the reports.
News
Lacapa rakes in $5.5m from Lulo, Mothae run of mine diamond sales
Lucapa Diamond has raked in $5.5 million from the first sales for 2020 of diamonds from its 40%-owned Lulo alluvial mine in Angola and its 70%-owned Mothae kimberlite mine in Lesotho.
Yesterday
Chow Tai Fook to shut 40 stores temporarily in Hong Kong and Macau
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (CTF) has announced that it was temporarily shutting down 40 stores across Hong Kong and Macau due to the fear of coronavirus spreading, keeping shoppers away.
Yesterday
Vast Resources “well placed” to execute Zimbabwe diamond strategy
AIM-listed Vast Resources says it has everything in place to hit the ground running once it concludes an agreement with the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC).
Yesterday
Charlize Theron and Gal Gadot Shined in Radiant Tiffany & Co. Diamonds at the 92nd Academy Awards
Best Actress nominee Charlize Theron walked the red carpet in a stunning Tiffany High Jewelry Collection Fall 2020 necklace, featuring a marquise diamond of over 21 carats.
Yesterday
AWDC to convene second African Diamond Conference in Durban
The Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) is set to convene its second African Diamond Conference (ADC), in Durban, South Africa.
11 february 2020