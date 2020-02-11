De Beers to Offer Lab Reports in the United States

Today



Image credit: De Beers Group Industry Services





(jckonline.com) - De Beers Group Industry Services, the diamond giant’s grading lab, is entering the U.S. market for the first time through a new partnership with RDI, the Rochester, N.Y.–based diamond wholesaler. The De Beers reports will accompany all of RDI’s Rare and Forever branded diamonds. RDI will be, at least for now, the only U.S. company to offer the reports.