Lacapa rakes in $5.5m from Lulo, Mothae run of mine diamond sales

Lucapa Diamond has raked in $5.5 million from the first sales for 2020 of diamonds from its 40%-owned Lulo alluvial mine in Angola and its 70%-owned Mothae kimberlite mine in Lesotho.

Yesterday

Chow Tai Fook to shut 40 stores temporarily in Hong Kong and Macau

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (CTF) has announced that it was temporarily shutting down 40 stores across Hong Kong and Macau due to the fear of coronavirus spreading, keeping shoppers away.

Yesterday

Vast Resources “well placed” to execute Zimbabwe diamond strategy

AIM-listed Vast Resources says it has everything in place to hit the ground running once it concludes an agreement with the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC).

Yesterday

Charlize Theron and Gal Gadot Shined in Radiant Tiffany & Co. Diamonds at the 92nd Academy Awards

Best Actress nominee Charlize Theron walked the red carpet in a stunning Tiffany High Jewelry Collection Fall 2020 necklace, featuring a marquise diamond of over 21 carats.

Yesterday

AWDC to convene second African Diamond Conference in Durban

The Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) is set to convene its second African Diamond Conference (ADC), in Durban, South Africa.

11 february 2020

De Beers to Offer Lab Reports in the United States

Today
Expert reports

expert_13022020.png
Image credit: De Beers Group Industry Services


(jckonline.com) - De Beers Group Industry Services, the diamond giant’s grading lab, is entering the U.S. market for the first time through a new partnership with RDI, the Rochester, N.Y.–based diamond wholesaler. The De Beers reports will accompany all of RDI’s Rare and Forever branded diamonds. RDI will be, at least for now, the only U.S. company to offer the reports.

