De Beers Group Industry Services partners with RDI Diamonds Inc. in the US

De Beers Group Industry Services announced a new collaboration with leading US wholesaler, RDI Diamonds Inc., to become its premier source of diamond grading reports.

31 january 2020

ALROSA holds trading session for ALROSA ALLIANCE updated members’ list

ALROSA held a special trading session in January for an updated list of ALROSA ALLIANCE participants.

31 january 2020

Transguard & TRIGEM DMCC join hands to provide secure transport services

Transguard, one of the UAE’s leading security and logistics firms, has signed an agreement with TRIGEM DMCC, an independent diamond service company, to provide exactly that – secure transport services.

31 january 2020

Mothae mine exceeds first-year production targets – Lucapa

Lucapa’s 70%-owned Mothae kimberlite mine, in Lesotho recorded quarterly production of 9,834 carats in the December 2019 quarter, taking its full year output to 30,107 carats in its first year of production, which was 45% ahead of plan

31 january 2020

WGC: Global Gold demand down 1%; India down 9% in 2019

Global gold demand declined to 4355.7 tonnes (t) in 2019, down 1% in 2018, according to the World Gold Council’s latest Gold Demand Trends report.

31 january 2020

Zim diamonds for Russian fuel

Today
Image credit: Tatneft 

(theindependent.co.zw) – Russia’s state-owned petroleum and gas company Tatneft is eyeing Zimbabwe’s diamonds in a murky fuel-for-gems deal, which desperate officials in Harare believe will ease the acute shortage of the commodity, the Zimbabwe Independent can report. Established by the Russian Ministry of Energy in 1950, Tatneft is that country’s sixth-largest fuel firm. In 2018, it produced 29,5 million tonnes of fuel. Zimbabwe is in the throes of an intractable economic crisis and is experiencing severe fuel shortages compounded by an acute foreign currency shortage.

