Zim diamonds for Russian fuel

Image credit: Tatneft

(theindependent.co.zw) – Russia’s state-owned petroleum and gas company Tatneft is eyeing Zimbabwe’s diamonds in a murky fuel-for-gems deal, which desperate officials in Harare believe will ease the acute shortage of the commodity, the Zimbabwe Independent can report. Established by the Russian Ministry of Energy in 1950, Tatneft is that country’s sixth-largest fuel firm. In 2018, it produced 29,5 million tonnes of fuel. Zimbabwe is in the throes of an intractable economic crisis and is experiencing severe fuel shortages compounded by an acute foreign currency shortage.



