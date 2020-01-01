Following Exposé, De Grisogono Files for Bankruptcy

Today



Image credit: de Grisogono



(jckonline.com) - High-end jeweler de Grisogono has filed for bankruptcy in Switzerland, shortly after reports linked it to shell companies controlled by Isabel dos Santos, the daughter of Angola’s former president, and her husband, Sindika Dokolo. In a statement, the company told JCK that it has been up for sale for “several months now. “Despite important progress, the transaction did not go through,” it said. “Without financial support from the current shareholders and without a new investor, unfortunately, the company cannot continue as a going concern.” If the court approves its filing, all of its 65 Swiss employees will be dismissed, it said.