‘Diamond-age’ of power generation as nuclear batteries developed

News
‘Mining Indaba to connect junior miners with capital’
The Mining Indaba, which is set for Cape Town, South Africa next week, will help junior mining companies secure funding through a number of avenues.
Yesterday
Lucapa’s Lulo inks cutting, polishing deal with Graff subsidiary
Lucapa Diamond’s 40%-owned Lulo alluvial mining company Sociedade Mineira Do Lulo (SML) has entered into a cutting and polishing agreement with the diamond manufacturing group Safdico International, a subsidiary of Graff International.
Yesterday
De Beers starts year on sparkling note
De Beers has accrued $545 million from the first sales cycle of 2020 compared to $500 million, a year earlier or $426 mn the previous month.
Yesterday
TAGS next tender scheduled for 21 to 26 Feb. 2020
Trans Atlantic Gem Sales recently held its first Rough Diamond Tender of 2020 in the Almas Tower, Dubai between the 22nd and 27th January.
Yesterday
De Beers Jewelers launches a new London-inspired Jewelry Collection
De Beers Jewelers announced the launch of its new London jewelery collection, inspired by London's views from the River Thames.
29 january 2020