‘Mining Indaba to connect junior miners with capital’

The Mining Indaba, which is set for Cape Town, South Africa next week, will help junior mining companies secure funding through a number of avenues.

Yesterday

Lucapa’s Lulo inks cutting, polishing deal with Graff subsidiary

Lucapa Diamond’s 40%-owned Lulo alluvial mining company Sociedade Mineira Do Lulo (SML) has entered into a cutting and polishing agreement with the diamond manufacturing group Safdico International, a subsidiary of Graff International.

Yesterday

De Beers starts year on sparkling note

De Beers has accrued $545 million from the first sales cycle of 2020 compared to $500 million, a year earlier or $426 mn the previous month.

Yesterday

TAGS next tender scheduled for 21 to 26 Feb. 2020

Trans Atlantic Gem Sales recently held its first Rough Diamond Tender of 2020 in the Almas Tower, Dubai between the 22nd and 27th January.

Yesterday

De Beers Jewelers launches a new London-inspired Jewelry Collection

De Beers Jewelers announced the launch of its new London jewelery collection, inspired by London's views from the River Thames.

29 january 2020

‘Diamond-age’ of power generation as nuclear batteries developed

Today
(bristol.ac.uk) - New technology has been developed that uses nuclear waste to generate electricity in a nuclear-powered battery. The short lifespan of conventional batteries means they either cannot be used or have significant drawbacks in situations where it is not feasible to charge or replace them. For example, pacemakers, satellites, high-altitude drones or even spacecraft are low-power electrical devices where long life of the energy source is needed. A team of physicists and chemists from the University of Bristol have grown a man-made diamond that, when placed in a radioactive field, is able to generate a small electrical current. This innovative method for radioactive energy was presented at the Cabot Institute’s sold-out annual lecture - ‘Ideas to change the world’- on Friday, 25 November 2017.

