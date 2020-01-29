‘Diamond-age’ of power generation as nuclear batteries developed

‘Mining Indaba to connect junior miners with capital’ The Mining Indaba, which is set for Cape Town, South Africa next week, will help junior mining companies secure funding through a number of avenues.

Lucapa’s Lulo inks cutting, polishing deal with Graff subsidiary Lucapa Diamond’s 40%-owned Lulo alluvial mining company Sociedade Mineira Do Lulo (SML) has entered into a cutting and polishing agreement with the diamond manufacturing group Safdico International, a subsidiary of Graff International.

De Beers starts year on sparkling note De Beers has accrued $545 million from the first sales cycle of 2020 compared to $500 million, a year earlier or $426 mn the previous month.

TAGS next tender scheduled for 21 to 26 Feb. 2020 Trans Atlantic Gem Sales recently held its first Rough Diamond Tender of 2020 in the Almas Tower, Dubai between the 22nd and 27th January.