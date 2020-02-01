The Golan Diamond Market Report – Q4 2019

Today

(edahngolan.com) – The year that started out with a general understanding that it would be challenging, and turned out to be even worse than feared, ended with a quiet sigh of relief from those who survived it. The Q4 2019 issue of the Golan Diamond Market Report reviews transaction polished diamond prices, changes in midstream inventory & demand, takes an in-depth dive into the activity of the main diamond centers, with updates on prices and demand in the growing ВЛБ market. All that, plus an exploration into consumer attitudes towards diamond jewelry and engagement rings, checking who is interested in ВЛБ around the world.