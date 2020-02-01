The Golan Diamond Market Report – Q4 2019

(edahngolan.com) – The year that started out with a general understanding that it would be challenging, and turned out to be even worse than feared, ended with a quiet sigh of relief from those who survived it. The Q4 2019 issue of the Golan Diamond Market Report reviews transaction polished diamond prices, changes in midstream inventory & demand, takes an in-depth dive into the activity of the main diamond centers, with updates on prices and demand in the growing ВЛБ market. All that, plus an exploration into consumer attitudes towards diamond jewelry and engagement rings, checking who is interested in ВЛБ around the world.
News
De Beers Jewelers launches a new London-inspired Jewelry Collection
De Beers Jewelers announced the launch of its new London jewelery collection, inspired by London's views from the River Thames.
Yesterday
Mbada Diamonds set for Marange return – report
Mauritius-registered Grandwell Holdings, which owns Mbada Diamonds, is set to return to Marange diamond fields after a successful appeal at the High Court.
Yesterday
Coronavirus may impact India’s polished diamond exports
The spread of coronavirus in China is making Surat diamantaires worried due to the prospect of polished diamond exports getting hit by the outbreak.
Yesterday
WDC appoints Elodie Daguzan as its new executive director
Elodie Daguzan is to become the new Executive Director of the World Diamond Council (WDC), following the approval of her appointment by the organization’s board of directors. She will officially assume duties on February 1, 2020.
Yesterday
Indian company SRK introduces new secure and reusable diamond packets
A newly designed diamond packet which offers added security and is 100% reusable has been innovated by the diamond manufacturer and exporter Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt. Ltd. (SRK) of India
Yesterday