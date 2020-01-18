Rio Tinto Argyle diamond mine's future may decide fate of Australian industry

Today



Argyle Diamond Mine Image credit: Rio Tinto





(abc.net.au) - The East Kimberley mine, 3,000 kilometres north of Perth, produces more than 90 per cent of Australia's diamonds and is one of the few known sources of pink diamonds in the world. Although it is not known exactly when Argyle will shut down, Rio Tinto's current estimates only indicate enough economic reserves to support production through to late 2020. But as one door closes, a new chapter begins; with the mothballed Ellendale mine that once produced half the world's fancy yellow diamonds, being given a new lease on life.