Rio Tinto Argyle diamond mine's future may decide fate of Australian industry

Argyle Diamond Mine Image credit: Rio Tinto
(abc.net.au) - The East Kimberley mine, 3,000 kilometres north of Perth, produces more than 90 per cent of Australia's diamonds and is one of the few known sources of pink diamonds in the world. Although it is not known exactly when Argyle will shut down, Rio Tinto's current estimates only indicate enough economic reserves to support production through to late 2020. But as one door closes, a new chapter begins; with the mothballed Ellendale mine that once produced half the world's fancy yellow diamonds, being given a new lease on life.
News
Lucapa recovers 45 diamonds from Lulo kimberlite exploration project
Lucapa Diamond has recovered 45 diamonds weighing 30.3 carats from the ongoing kimberlite exploration programme at its 40%-owned Lulo diamond project, in Angola.
Yesterday
ALROSA sold its 6-carat pink diamond
ALROSA sold a 6.21-carat pink diamond of its own production to American collector Larry West.
Yesterday
Belgian Peter Meeus intends to buy 51% of HRD Antwerp
In execution of a sales process announced by the Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) to sell a majority of the shares of HRD Antwerp NV, as announced in the Summer of 2019, Peter Meeus has made an offer through a Letter of Intent (LOI)...
Yesterday
FCRF: Pink Diamonds led the Chart throughout the decade
The Fancy Color Research Foundation (FCRF) recently announced the results of the Fancy Color Diamond Index (FCDI) in 2019 and over the last decade.
Yesterday
Angola rakes in $1.3bn from diamond sales
Angola earned about 1.3 billion from just over 9.44 million carats of diamonds sold in 2019.
Yesterday