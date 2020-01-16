Endiama negotiates the return of De Beers to Angola

(macauhub) - Angola’s national diamond company Endiama is negotiating the return to the country of De Beers and the entry of Rio Tinto, two of the largest mining groups in the world, announced the president of Endiama. José Manuel Ganga Júnior acknowledged in an interview with state newspaper Jornal de Angola that it is important for the country to have the involvement of these two mining groups, “to support the national industry, earn money and raise the bar in terms of production.”
Zim lack of substantive diamond policy a cause for concern – report
The lack of a substantive diamond policy in Zimbabwe is a cause for concern, according to a local civic society organisation.
Divine Solitaires launches its e-commerce platform
Divine Solitaires, India’s first solitaire jewellery brand has launched its e-commerce platform to make the best of the solitaires available to their customers in the comfort of their home.
Angola licences 260 cooperatives to prospect for diamonds
Angola’s state-owned diamond company, Endiama granted semi-industrial diamond exploration licences to 260 cooperatives in 2019.
Lucara collaborates with Louis Vuitton, HB to polish 1758 ct Sewelô diamond
Lucara Diamond has entered into a collaboration with Louis Vuitton and the HB Company, a diamond manufacturer from Antwerp, to manufacture its historic 1758 carat Sewelô diamond recovered from its Karowe Mine, in Botswana in April 2019.
Angola diamond output drops as sales grow in 2019
Angola produced 9.086 million carats in 2019 from industrial operations, a drop of 4.8% when compared to the previous year due to the closure of a diamond mine.
