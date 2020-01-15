UK Secures Deal to Keep Rough Trade Alive

Today

(diamonds.net) - The UK has secured independent membership of the Kimberley Process (KP), enabling it to continue participating in the international rough-diamond trade after the nation leaves the European Union. Britain’s decision to withdraw from the EU on January 31 requires the country to join the KP in its own right, as it is currently a member through the European bloc. Under a deal agreed in November, the UK will maintain EU membership for KP purposes until the end of 2020, and become an independent KP member from January 2021.