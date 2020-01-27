Belgium Tightens Access to Diamond Trade

Today

(diamonds.net) - Belgium has introduced legislation requiring managers of diamond companies to prove their good conduct and knowledge of money-laundering laws. The rules, passed in November by royal decree, are intended to control access to the sector and came after the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) called for improvements. Firms wishing to trade diamonds or continue as an accredited diamond business must submit criminal records or proof of good conduct for the company and each senior officer, the Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) explained in a note to members last month. At least one director must present a certificate confirming attendance at a recognized anti-money laundering (AML) seminar. Companies must also declare their shareholder structure and the names of their ultimate owners.