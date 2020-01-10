The Next Diamond Decade

News
Lucapa starts year with recovery of 117 ct diamond in Angola
Lucapa Diamond has recovered a gem-quality 117 carat stone from its 40%-owned Lulo alluvial mine, in Angola.
Russian government intends to sell Almazyuvelirexport - report
The shares of Almazyuvelirexport are expected to be fully sold to the private sector under the privatization plan approved by the Government of the Russian Federation.
10 january 2020
Gemfields’ Kagem emerald mine renews Zambian licence to 2045
The Zambian government has renewed Kagem Mining’s emerald mining licence, according to Gemfields, which has a 75% stake in the company.
10 january 2020
GTL-Jaipur and eBay sign agreement for a certification program for eBay sellers
GJEPC-Gem Testing Laboratory (GTL), Jaipur, and global e-commerce company eBay have signed a one-of-its-kind agreement for a certification program for eBay sellers.
10 january 2020
Charlize Theron wears Tiffany & Co. diamond necklace at the 77th Golden Globe Awards
Best Actress in a Drama nominee Charlize Theron appeared on the red carpet in an exquisite Tiffany & Co. High Jewelry Collection Fall 2020 necklace.
10 january 2020