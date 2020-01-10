The Next Diamond Decade

Lucapa starts year with recovery of 117 ct diamond in Angola Lucapa Diamond has recovered a gem-quality 117 carat stone from its 40%-owned Lulo alluvial mine, in Angola.

Russian government intends to sell Almazyuvelirexport - report The shares of Almazyuvelirexport are expected to be fully sold to the private sector under the privatization plan approved by the Government of the Russian Federation.

Gemfields’ Kagem emerald mine renews Zambian licence to 2045 The Zambian government has renewed Kagem Mining’s emerald mining licence, according to Gemfields, which has a 75% stake in the company.

GTL-Jaipur and eBay sign agreement for a certification program for eBay sellers GJEPC-Gem Testing Laboratory (GTL), Jaipur, and global e-commerce company eBay have signed a one-of-its-kind agreement for a certification program for eBay sellers.