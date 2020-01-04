News

Gem & Jewellery sector has to explore newer markets - Colin Shah, vice chairman, GJEPC

Gem & Jewellery industry is looking for new markets after social unrest in Hong Kong and trade war between the US and China hit the economy.

04 january 2020

Rio Tinto donates A$1 million to Australian Red Cross

Rio Tinto has donated a further A$750,000 to the Red Cross’ disaster relief and recovery efforts. It adds to the A$250,000 Rio Tinto donated to the Red Cross in November, bringing the company’s total donation to A$1 million.

04 january 2020

Van Cleef & Arpels opens its first high jewellery exhibition in Italy

Van Cleef & Arpels has opened its first ever high jewellery exhibition in Milan, Italy, featuring more than 500 exceptional pieces.

04 january 2020

Moscow holds a jewelry exhibition

"Jewelry Vernissage" is a jewelry show, which will be held at VDNH from January 4 to 7.

04 january 2020

Sergey Oulin, former Vice President of ALROSA passes away

On the last day of 2019, Sergey Oulin, who devoted much of his life and energy to the Russian diamond industry, passed away at the age of 69.

02 january 2020

This is How a Confusing Diamond Decade Played Out

Expert reports

(edahngolan.com) - Because the diamond industry is one of slow-paced, moderate changes, it’s worth examining these over a decade of activity. What’s happened between the time the industry clawed its way out of the Lehman Brothers crises to the current deep slump? Considering the many conflicting changes, it was a confusing diamond decade.

