DGCX to hold a Special Trading Session on February 1 on the occasion of India’s Union Budget

The Dubai Gold & Commodities Exchange (DGCX) is to hold a special trading session on Saturday, February 1st to allow market participants to hedge their risk before, during and after the announcement of the 2020 Union Budget of India.

Firestone Diamonds issues new ordinary shares

Firestone Diamonds has opted to issue, in aggregate, 46,8 million new ordinary shares of 1 pence each in respect of the quarterly interest due on the $30.0 million Series A Eurobonds, for the quarter ended 31 December 2019.

Forevermark launches exclusive boutique in Kolkata with a jewellery brand

Forevermark recently launched its second Forevermark Boutique with Indian Gems and Jewellery Creation, a leading jewellery brand in Kolkata, showcasing a wide variety of elegant cuts, designer jewellery and loose diamonds.

24 january 2020

De Beers’ full year rough diamond output slides 13% to 30,8mln

De Beers’ rough diamond output eased 13% to 30,8 million carats in 2019 compared with 35,3 million carats in 2018, according to Anglo American.

24 january 2020

Patek Philippe watch became the most expensive sold at auction

Patek Philippe watches were the most expensive sold at auctionThe exceptional timepiece that Patek Philippe donated to the charitable Only Watch auction was sold for 31 million Swiss francs on November 9, 2019, the highest bid ever attained for a watch...

24 january 2020

Can Chinese Millennials and Gen Zers Warm the Freezing Global Diamond Industry?

(jingdaily.com) - The mining giant De Beers Group’s 17 percent revenue slump in 2019 is a warning of a freezing global diamond industry. The crisis triggered by floundering rough diamond prices is forcing the former monopoly to focus on polished diamonds. To deal with the pressure from the wholesale market, De Beers will pour resources into improving retail performance, budgeting even higher than last year’s $170 million on marketing. The two targets are China and the U.S.

