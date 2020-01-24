Can Chinese Millennials and Gen Zers Warm the Freezing Global Diamond Industry?

DGCX to hold a Special Trading Session on February 1 on the occasion of India’s Union Budget The Dubai Gold & Commodities Exchange (DGCX) is to hold a special trading session on Saturday, February 1st to allow market participants to hedge their risk before, during and after the announcement of the 2020 Union Budget of India.

Firestone Diamonds issues new ordinary shares Firestone Diamonds has opted to issue, in aggregate, 46,8 million new ordinary shares of 1 pence each in respect of the quarterly interest due on the $30.0 million Series A Eurobonds, for the quarter ended 31 December 2019.

Forevermark launches exclusive boutique in Kolkata with a jewellery brand Forevermark recently launched its second Forevermark Boutique with Indian Gems and Jewellery Creation, a leading jewellery brand in Kolkata, showcasing a wide variety of elegant cuts, designer jewellery and loose diamonds.

De Beers’ full year rough diamond output slides 13% to 30,8mln De Beers’ rough diamond output eased 13% to 30,8 million carats in 2019 compared with 35,3 million carats in 2018, according to Anglo American.