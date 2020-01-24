Why Luxury Jewelry Experts Prefer Natural Diamonds

(forbes.com) - What is a diamond worth? While you’ll get an emotional answer from someone who proudly wears and treasures their grandmother’s engagement ring, a single mother who sorts diamonds to support her family will offer other opinions. And, whereas a diamond dealer will deliver a market-based assessment, a luxury jewelry designer is likely to have a more poetic view. All of these people, however, will doubtless agree that a diamond’s value transcends mere economic classifications.
Petra H1 revenue down 6% as production goes up 3%
Petra Diamonds’ first half revenue for the fiscal year 2020 dropped 6% to $193.9 million from 1,743,807 carats sold compared to $207.1 million realised from 1,736,357 carats sold, a year earlier.
Yesterday
Mining and geological forum MINEX Kazakhstan 2020 to be held from March 31 to April 2, 2020
MINEX Kazakhstan 2020 will be held in the city of Nur Sultan from March 31 to April 2, 2020, according the official website of the forum.
Yesterday
DGCX to hold a Special Trading Session on February 1 on the occasion of India’s Union Budget
The Dubai Gold & Commodities Exchange (DGCX) is to hold a special trading session on Saturday, February 1st to allow market participants to hedge their risk before, during and after the announcement of the 2020 Union Budget of India.
Yesterday
Firestone Diamonds issues new ordinary shares
Firestone Diamonds has opted to issue, in aggregate, 46,8 million new ordinary shares of 1 pence each in respect of the quarterly interest due on the $30.0 million Series A Eurobonds, for the quarter ended 31 December 2019.
Yesterday
Forevermark launches exclusive boutique in Kolkata with a jewellery brand
Forevermark recently launched its second Forevermark Boutique with Indian Gems and Jewellery Creation, a leading jewellery brand in Kolkata, showcasing a wide variety of elegant cuts, designer jewellery and loose diamonds.
24 january 2020