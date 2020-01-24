Why Luxury Jewelry Experts Prefer Natural Diamonds

Today

(forbes.com) - What is a diamond worth? While you’ll get an emotional answer from someone who proudly wears and treasures their grandmother’s engagement ring, a single mother who sorts diamonds to support her family will offer other opinions. And, whereas a diamond dealer will deliver a market-based assessment, a luxury jewelry designer is likely to have a more poetic view. All of these people, however, will doubtless agree that a diamond’s value transcends mere economic classifications.