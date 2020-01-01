De Beers prohibits clients dealing in lab-grown diamonds from using its logo

(indiatimes.com) - De Beers, world’s largest diamond mining company, has issued guidelines to its sightholders informing them that business entities dealing in both natural and lab-grown diamonds will not be allowed to use the company’s logo. In a letter issued to companies in Surat and Mumbai, the mining company, which in 2018 forayed into gem-quality synthetics with the launch of its Lightbox brand, is demanding that the businesses make full disclosures about their products, segregate synthetics from their natural supply and avoid making unproven claims.
Zambian precious and semi-precious coloured gemstones are exempt from export duty
The Government of Zambia recently said that it was suspending the export duty on coloured gemstones effective Jan 1, 2020.
Today
Another Piece of Your Story campaign launched by JA shows success
Jewelers of America (JA) said that its «Another Piece of Your Story» campaign aiming at women purchasing jewelry themselves reached 3 million just in 6 months.
Today
IDWI to take place in February 2020
The International Diamond Week in Israel will be held on February 10-12, 2020, in Ramat-Gan, Israel.
Yesterday
Firestone boosts revenue on increased number of valuable diamonds sold
Firestone Diamonds, which owns the Liqhobong mine, in Lesotho, has raked in about $57 million in revenue for the year from the sale of 774, 830 carats at an average value of $73 per carat.
Yesterday
Australian Ellendale mine finds new owners
The Western Australian Government granted a lease for Gibb River Diamonds and India Bore Diamond Holdings to start operations at the Ellendale diamond project in Australia’s Kimberley Region.
Yesterday