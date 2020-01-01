Is Blockchain the New Ethical Gold Rush? Maybe

(nytimes.com) - Established as the driving technology behind cryptocurrencies, in an effort to solve that sector’s traceability shortcomings, blockchain is being considered by luxury jewelry powerhouses and the mining industry alike to guarantee the ethical provenance of gold mined in small operations, what the industry calls artisanal gold. The regulatory oversight of these smaller operations, which produce 25 percent of the world’s gold supply, is usually spotty or nonexistent, and working conditions often are dangerous. So, the thinking goes, if larger companies and jewelry businesses require such operations to record information on a shared database, which in the blockchain can be viewed but not edited, they then can decide whether to buy output. And such economic pressure could force improvements.
News
ALROSA transfers its auctions from Hong Kong to other locations
March auctions for the sale of rough diamonds of special sizes mined by ALROSA and polished diamonds will be relocated from Hong Kong to other locations.
Yesterday
‘Sierra Leone needs trustworthy mining partners’
Sierra Leone, which experienced year of violence driven by the so-called blood diamonds, is now looking for “trustworthy” mining partners.
Yesterday
HKTDC jewellery fairs in March cancelled, dates shifted to May
In a statement, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) has advanced the Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show and the Hong Kong International Jewellery Show to May 18-21 due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Yesterday
Angola to define new areas of diamond mining concessions
Angola is planning to define new areas of diamond mining concessions, according to a paper issued by the country’s ministry of minerals resources.
Yesterday
Pandora to be carbon neutral by 2025
Pandora announced that before the end of next year it will publish a plan to reduce emissions across its value chain in line with the Paris Agreement.
Yesterday