The Greatest Story Ever Sold

News
6th Mediterranean Gemmological & Jewellery Conference to discuss marketing of diamonds and gems
The valuation and marketing of diamonds and gems will be the over-arching theme of the Sixth Mediterranean Gemmological & Jewellery Conference, to take place in Thessaloniki, Greece, from May 15-17.
Today
Rapaport’s second trade mission to Surat proves fruitful
The Rapaport Trade Mission to Surat, India attracted a strong group of international diamantaires and jewelers from the US, Belgium, Botswana, Australia, South Africa, Switzerland, and China.
Today
Diamonds mined by ALROSA may be sold to Gokhran - media
The Republic of Yakutia proposed to sell rough diamonds mined by ALROSA to Gokhran due to surplus stocks that accumulated in the company by the end of 2018
Yesterday
‘Vast majority of ASM production not from conflict zones’
Legacy concerns regarding conflict diamonds has seen artisanal and small-scale mining (ASM) diamonds being perceived negatively by consumers, yet the reality is that the vast majority of ASM production is not from conflict zones, according to...
Yesterday
Rio Tinto’s Argyle mine to close in Q4 2020
Rio Tinto’s iconic Argyle mine in remote Western Australia and world’s biggest global source of high-quality pink diamonds will close in the fourth quarter this year.
Yesterday