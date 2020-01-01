News

6th Mediterranean Gemmological & Jewellery Conference to discuss marketing of diamonds and gems

The valuation and marketing of diamonds and gems will be the over-arching theme of the Sixth Mediterranean Gemmological & Jewellery Conference, to take place in Thessaloniki, Greece, from May 15-17.

Rapaport’s second trade mission to Surat proves fruitful

The Rapaport Trade Mission to Surat, India attracted a strong group of international diamantaires and jewelers from the US, Belgium, Botswana, Australia, South Africa, Switzerland, and China.

Diamonds mined by ALROSA may be sold to Gokhran - media

The Republic of Yakutia proposed to sell rough diamonds mined by ALROSA to Gokhran due to surplus stocks that accumulated in the company by the end of 2018

‘Vast majority of ASM production not from conflict zones’

Legacy concerns regarding conflict diamonds has seen artisanal and small-scale mining (ASM) diamonds being perceived negatively by consumers, yet the reality is that the vast majority of ASM production is not from conflict zones, according to...

Rio Tinto’s Argyle mine to close in Q4 2020

Rio Tinto’s iconic Argyle mine in remote Western Australia and world’s biggest global source of high-quality pink diamonds will close in the fourth quarter this year.

The Greatest Story Ever Sold

Expert reports

(mgretailer.com) - Throughout history, a few extraordinary advertising campaigns literally changed society. These tales have been told—and sold—to the masses and changed the course of human events.

