Three Diamond Industry Catalysts to Look For in 2020

Image credit: AGD DIAMONDS
(paulzimnisky.com) - Following a strong first-half of 2018, the following 18-months have been disappointing for the diamond industry. The third significant industry lull in the decade-and-a-half since the dismantling of the De Beers monopoly seemingly indicates that the diamond industry is still yet to find sound, sustainable footing in a new era.
News
De Beers Group Industry Services partners with RDI Diamonds Inc. in the US
De Beers Group Industry Services announced a new collaboration with leading US wholesaler, RDI Diamonds Inc., to become its premier source of diamond grading reports.
31 january 2020
ALROSA holds trading session for ALROSA ALLIANCE updated members’ list
ALROSA held a special trading session in January for an updated list of ALROSA ALLIANCE participants.
31 january 2020
Transguard & TRIGEM DMCC join hands to provide secure transport services
Transguard, one of the UAE’s leading security and logistics firms, has signed an agreement with TRIGEM DMCC, an independent diamond service company, to provide exactly that – secure transport services.
31 january 2020
Mothae mine exceeds first-year production targets – Lucapa
Lucapa’s 70%-owned Mothae kimberlite mine, in Lesotho recorded quarterly production of 9,834 carats in the December 2019 quarter, taking its full year output to 30,107 carats in its first year of production, which was 45% ahead of plan
31 january 2020
WGC: Global Gold demand down 1%; India down 9% in 2019
Global gold demand declined to 4355.7 tonnes (t) in 2019, down 1% in 2018, according to the World Gold Council’s latest Gold Demand Trends report.
31 january 2020