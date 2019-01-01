Russian miner helps diamond trade

(indiatimes.com) - In a relief to the Indian diamond trade, the world’s second largest diamond miner, Russia’s ALROSA, has granted flexibility to Indian sightholders, or authorised bulk purchasers of rough diamonds, to buy 55 per cent of the contracted volume so that they do not pile up inventory. The move will help the Indian diamond trade reeling under low export volumes, non-availability of bank finance and falling margins.
Lucara exceeds 2019 revenue guidance
Lucara Diamond accrued $52.9 million at its final diamond tender of 2019, which is 16% higher than expected and achieved an average price of $548 per carat.
Jewelry in Russia now can be sold via the Internet
The Russian government has authorized the sale of jewelry via the Internet starting from December this year. The corresponding decree was signed by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.
Chairman of Hamilton Jewelers dies
Martin R. Siegel, the chairman of Hamilton Jewelers, died on December 17, in Florida.
Carla Liuni joins Pandora as CMO
Pandora announced that Carla Liuni, formerly vice president of global marketing & communication at Bulgari, will join Pandora as chief marketing officer.
Natural diamonds still sell out because of their emotional value-Gemmyo
Customers still buy natural diamonds because of their emotional value, despite the fact that the cost of synthetic diamonds is less by 30-40 percent, says Pauline Laigneau, co-founder of the French jewelry house Gemmyo.
