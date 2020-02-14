Gen Z Has Made ‘Social Currency’ a Must-Have for Brands

Image credit: Wikipedia
(jingdaily.com) - Gen-Z consumers and the brands that are highly relevant to them are of utmost importance for two reasons. First, to be relevant to young millennials, companies have to target even younger consumers (age 16-20 years old) since they act as key influencers to consumers that are between the ages of 25-30 years old. Second, most established luxury brand CEOs all have the same problem in that they only appeal to customers over 40 while struggling to connect with young millennial or Gen-Z consumers. And since brand preferences are built when customers are quite young, these brands are risking their futures by not appealing to these younger generations. The hardest thing for most brands to acquire today is “social currency” — in other words, recognition as a relevant, hip, or compatible brand by young customers. To hit this zeitgeist, brands must go much further than just creating young-looking products. The entire brand must be seen as hot to thrive. Even being “somewhat” authentic isn’t enough. In regards to social currency, brands either have it or don’t.
News
Botswana, De Beers to conclude diamond sales negotiations by end of April
Botswana and De Beers are expected to conclude negotiations on the new diamond sales agreement by the end of April.
14 february 2020
South African Diamond Producers to convene symposium in September
The South African Diamond Producers Organisation (Sadpo) will convene a diamond symposium and trade show in Kimberley next September.
14 february 2020
One of the largest jewelry shows to open in Siberia
Jewelery Siberia jewelry show will open in Novosibirsk on February 27.
14 february 2020
GJEPC’s 13th ‘IIJS Signature’ commences from 13 to 16 February 2020
The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) presented the 13th edition of IIJS Signature and the 7th edition of India Gem & Jewellery Machinery Expo (IGJME) from 13-16 February 2020 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Goregaon...
14 february 2020
Gem Diamonds revenue almost halved in 2019
Gem Diamonds’ revenue for the full calendar year dropped 32% to $182.1 million compared to $266.6 million, in 2018.
13 february 2020