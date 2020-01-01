Can Nanotechnology Save the Diamond Trade?

Image credit: Dean Simone, from Pixabay
(diamonds.net) - It’s not easy for a diamantaire to compete in the emerging diamond-traceability market, admits Bruno Scarselli, a New York-based supplier of fancy-color diamonds. As the likes of De Beers, the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) and others roll out their tracking programs, he urges the trade as a whole to look beyond blockchain and consider its biggest obstacles. “We need to restore trust in our product and inject liquidity back into the market,” stresses Scarselli in his pitch about technology that he believes will help the industry meet those challenges.
Lucara unearths 549 ct diamond at Botswana mine
Lucara Diamond has recovered an unbroken 549 carat white diamond of “exceptional purity” from its wholly-owned Karowe Mine, in Botswana.
Yesterday
Angola to lift diamond output to 14 Mcts in 2022
Angola is planning to boost its diamond production to 14 million carats in 2022 from just above 9.1 million carats produced in 2019, according to mineral resources minister Diamantino Azevedo.
Yesterday
Anglo calls for action against illicit mining activities as it lauds De Beers’ Tracr
Players in the mining industry cannot fold their arms and allow illicit activities to continue
Yesterday
Botswana has 12 000 kimberlite clusters waiting to be explored
Botswana, which is the world’s second largest diamond producer, has 12 000 kimberlite clusters open to potential investors.
Yesterday
Indian diamond industry shaken by outbreak of Coronavirus in China
In De Beers’ first sale of the year, prices of rough diamonds have risen by 3-4 per cent, but the Indian diamond exporters are not sure if the price increase will be reflected in polished diamonds, as demand from China, Hong Kong and the Far East is...
Yesterday