Can Nanotechnology Save the Diamond Trade?

(diamonds.net) - It’s not easy for a diamantaire to compete in the emerging diamond-traceability market, admits Bruno Scarselli, a New York-based supplier of fancy-color diamonds. As the likes of De Beers, the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) and others roll out their tracking programs, he urges the trade as a whole to look beyond blockchain and consider its biggest obstacles. “We need to restore trust in our product and inject liquidity back into the market,” stresses Scarselli in his pitch about technology that he believes will help the industry meet those challenges.