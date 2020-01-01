These Common Pricing Mistakes Destroy Luxury Brands

(jingdaily.com) - Pricing is one of the most difficult tasks for luxury brands to manage. Even leading brands and seasoned managers fall into the same trap over and over: pricing based on cost and competitors. Because of this, we see a lot of untapped optimization potential in luxury pricing. Many luxury brands are not profitable enough because they make pricing mistakes. But what’s even worse is when their incorrect pricing erodes hard-won luxury positioning with customers. When luxury brands fail and disappear from the market, incorrect pricing is often to blame. It surprises many to learn that many luxury brands are priced too low thanks to bad internal strategies.
News
India’s polished diamond exports down 5% Y-o-Y in December
India’s exports of cut and polished diamonds during December 2019 recorded $ 1.25 bln as against $ 1.31 bn during December 2018, down 5%.
Today
Cameroon artisanal miners export 655 cts of diamonds in 2019
Artisanal miners in Cameroon exported 654.6 carats of diamonds in 2019, according to the National Permanent Secretariat for the Kimberley Process.
Today
HARAKH named fine jewelry finalist in 2020 FGI Rising Star Awards
Harakh Mehta announced that his namesake brand HARAKH has been named a fine jewelry finalist in the 2020 Fashion Group International (FGI) Rising Star Awards and a finalist for the first-ever sustainability award.
Today
The unique diamonds mined by AGD DIAMONDS received their names
Two large diamonds mined by AGD DIAMONDS JSC at its Grib Mining and Processing Division in December 2019 and in January 2020 were given the names of prominent Russian northerners.
Yesterday
Lucapa successfully cuts, polishes first diamond
Lucapa Diamond has successfully cut and polished its first diamond, marking a milestone for the company’s move along the diamond value chain.
Yesterday