Russia Seeks to Lift Ban on ‘Blood Diamonds’ From African Ally

(bloomberg.com) - Russia is proposing to move toward ending the ban on selling so-called blood diamonds from the Central African Republic, a former French colony that’s struck recent military and commercial ties with Moscow, amid resistance from the U.S. and Europe. The CAR, which is mired in civil conflict, should be granted a “road map” outlining the steps it needs to take to get the suspension of diamond sales lifted, Russian Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseev said in an interview in Moscow.
Grib Diamonds nets $30 million from rough auction in Antwerp
Grib Diamonds sold more than $30 million worth of rough diamonds through its online spot auction in Antwerp.
Yesterday
Mini WeChat to sell blockchain-enabled diamonds
China’s jewelry retail will have a new tool to sell diamonds – a new Mini WeChat Program based on blockchain, which will help buyers to purchase stones having a completely transparent origin, characteristics and ownership history.
Yesterday
IGI to collaborate with John Glajz to certify Argyle Pink Diamonds
The International Gemological Institute (IGI), has joined forces with John Glajz, a Singapore-based authorized partner of Argyle Pink Diamonds for nearly 25 years, to certify these gems.
Yesterday
The Bunder Diamond Mine is sold to Essel Mining
The Bunder Diamond Mine, located in Chhattarpur district of Madhya Pradesh, India, was sold to Essel Mining, a company owned by the Aditya Birla Group.
Yesterday
Angola's Luaxe eyes trial mining mid-next year – Alrosa
Angola's new Luaxe diamond deposit is set to commence trial mining mid-next year that is expected to produce 1 million carats worth $90 million in 2020, according to Alrosa.
13 december 2019