Ensuring the terms of battle are truth and fairness

Image credit: OpenClipart-Vectors from Pixabay
(jewellermagazine.com) - A lot has happened since our last Great Diamond Debate. The continuing brouhaha concerning natural versus lab-grown diamonds is nothing but a latter-day ‘land grab’, in this case for the hearts and minds of consumers. Make no bones about it. For the new lab-grown companies to achieve long-term profitability, they must capture the customer base of the natural diamond market. This has all the hallmarks of the video-format war of the late 1970s and early 1980s where Sony’s Betamax and JVC’s VHS battled for supremacy; however, while that was a zero sum game, which resulted in death for the loser Betamax, man-made and natural diamonds can co-exist. That’s not to say this fight will be fair, let alone decent.
News
Anglo confirms plans to “re-think, re-imagine” De Beers’ sell of diamonds to sightholders
Anglo American’s 85%-owned De Beers is mulling an overhaul in the way in which it sells rough diamonds to its sightholders.
Yesterday
Gem Diamonds recovers 183 ct white stone at Letšeng
Gem Diamonds has recovered an “exceptional” 183 carat white Type IIa diamond at its Letšeng mine, in Lesotho.
Yesterday
G&J industry welcomes measures to boost MSME Sector, establish Bullion Exchange in Union Budget
The Finance Minister in her Union Budget for the fiscal year 2020-21 presented a gamut of initiatives, which cheered the entire gems and jewellery industry in the country.
Yesterday
HK reports weaker jewellery exports in 2019
Hong Kong reported a 4.9 per cent drop in the value of jewellery exports in 2019 largely due to last year’s string of macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties.
Yesterday
RJC expands its CoC standard scope to include silver
The Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC) announced that its revised version of Chain of Custody (CoC) standard will allow industry stakeholders to become certified for their silver supply chain.
Yesterday