Diamonds lose their shine for investors

(moneyweek.com) - Diamond miners are in dire straits. The $90bn market is being squeezed by demand and supply problems and faces a long-term threat from manufactured gemstones.
News
Pink diamond jewelled tiger immortalized on Perth mint coins
The majestic tiger has been immortalised with rare Argyle pink diamonds on pure gold coins, says a press release from The Perth Mint, Australia.
Today
CIBJO-IEG seminar at VICENZAORO January show to focus on the challenges faced by SMEs
The challenges faced by small and medium-sized enterprises in the jewelry sector will be the subject of a seminar during the first day of the upcoming VICENZAORO show in Vicenza, Italy, organized by CIBJO and hosted by the Italian Exhibition Group (IEG)...
Today
TAGS rough diamond tender scheduled for 22-27 January 2020
Trans Atlantic Gem Sales (TAGS) is pleased to announce their upcoming rough diamond tender taking place from the 22nd to the 27th of January 2020 in the state-of-the-art facility at the Dubai Diamond Exchange, Almas Tower in Dubai.
Today
December sales of ALROSA diamond products show growth
ALROSA Group announced diamond sales results for December and twelve months of 2019.
Yesterday
NMDC to mine multibillion-dollar diamond deposit in MP-India
State-owned Indian miner NMDC is poised to win a multibillion-dollar contract to explore and mine diamonds at a large project abandoned by global miner Rio Tinto.
Yesterday