The Natural and Lab-Grown Diamond Sectors Need to Stop Fighting

(jckonline.com) - At the recent Dubai Diamond Conference panel on lab-grown diamonds, William Shor, managing partner of Caspian VC, one of the companies backing Diamond Foundry, made a startling suggestion. “My colleagues would welcome the opportunity to co-market with [natural] diamond producers,” he said. On one level, Shor’s suggestion makes no sense. His colleague, Diamond Foundry chief executive officer Martin Roscheisen, just wrote a magazine piece that accuses diamond miners of “price collusion.” (He provides no real evidence for this claim.) Doesn’t look like he’s ready for co-marketing. On another level, Shor’s suggestion makes all the sense in the world. Why can’t the two sectors work together? Neither sector is going away. They both have money. They both need customers. A large number of companies currently sell both, including, of course, De Beers.
DMCC inaugurates ‘first-of-its-kind’ luxury vault and safe deposit facility in Almas Towers,Dubai
DMCC inaugurated the 818 Vault, a state-of-the-art luxury vault and safe deposit facility in Almas Towers, Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT), Dubai on 15 January 2020.
I. Hennig launched the new Virtual Broker platform
I. Hennig announced the launch of its innovative state-of-the-art online rough trading platform: “Virtual Broker”.
Chow Tai Fook’s sales dip 35% in HK in Q3 FY2020
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited has reported a turnaround in its China operations with same-store sales (SSS) rising 2%, the slump in Hong Kong & Macau, hit by weak consumer sentiment and stagnant customer traffic, continued with SSS...
The unique diamonds mined by AGD DIAMONDS received their names
Two large diamonds mined by AGD DIAMONDS JSC at its Grib Mining and Processing Division in December 2019 and in January 2020 were given the names of prominent Russian northerners.
Angola to end semi-industrial exploration of diamonds – report
The Angolan government is expected to bring to an end the semi-industrial exploration of diamonds in the country to make the sector more competitive, transparent and efficient.
