News

DMCC inaugurates ‘first-of-its-kind’ luxury vault and safe deposit facility in Almas Towers,Dubai

DMCC inaugurated the 818 Vault, a state-of-the-art luxury vault and safe deposit facility in Almas Towers, Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT), Dubai on 15 January 2020.

Today

I. Hennig launched the new Virtual Broker platform

I. Hennig announced the launch of its innovative state-of-the-art online rough trading platform: “Virtual Broker”.

Today

Chow Tai Fook’s sales dip 35% in HK in Q3 FY2020

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited has reported a turnaround in its China operations with same-store sales (SSS) rising 2%, the slump in Hong Kong & Macau, hit by weak consumer sentiment and stagnant customer traffic, continued with SSS...

Today

The unique diamonds mined by AGD DIAMONDS received their names

Two large diamonds mined by AGD DIAMONDS JSC at its Grib Mining and Processing Division in December 2019 and in January 2020 were given the names of prominent Russian northerners.

Yesterday

Angola to end semi-industrial exploration of diamonds – report

The Angolan government is expected to bring to an end the semi-industrial exploration of diamonds in the country to make the sector more competitive, transparent and efficient.

Yesterday

The Natural and Lab-Grown Diamond Sectors Need to Stop Fighting

Today
Expert reports

(jckonline.com) - At the recent Dubai Diamond Conference panel on lab-grown diamonds, William Shor, managing partner of Caspian VC, one of the companies backing Diamond Foundry, made a startling suggestion. “My colleagues would welcome the opportunity to co-market with [natural] diamond producers,” he said. On one level, Shor’s suggestion makes no sense. His colleague, Diamond Foundry chief executive officer Martin Roscheisen, just wrote a magazine piece that accuses diamond miners of “price collusion.” (He provides no real evidence for this claim.) Doesn’t look like he’s ready for co-marketing. On another level, Shor’s suggestion makes all the sense in the world. Why can’t the two sectors work together? Neither sector is going away. They both have money. They both need customers. A large number of companies currently sell both, including, of course, De Beers.

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished