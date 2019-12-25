Is the ostrich finally lifting its head out of the sand?

(jewellermagazine.com) - It’s a myth that, when faced with danger, ostriches bury their heads in the sand. In fact, they usually face the threat head on. Yet the ‘political’ leadership of our diamond industry behaved like the metaphorical ostrich when they tried to convince themselves that lab-grown diamonds would not threaten the existing market. They thought that they could make believe that lab-grown diamonds are not ‘the real thing’ and that people would understand. The thinking was, ‘All we need to do is explain the difference to consumers.’ Trying to fight new technology has always failed. Trying to do it in our era – when news travels from one side of the world to the other in nanoseconds – is Mission: Impossible.
News
ALROSA and ZCDC set up a joint venture in Zimbabwe
ALROSA and the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC), a diamond mining company, have entered into an agreement to create a joint venture for prospect and exploration works for primary diamond deposits in the Republic of Zimbabwe.
Yesterday
Record year for watches at Sotheby’s
Sotheby’s auction watch sales achieved an unprecedented $108.7m – up 22% on 2018 (153% on 2010).
Yesterday
Polished diamond exports from India continued to decline in November
Gross diamond exports from India in November continued to decline year on year. It showed a decline of 25.13% to $1.17 billion compared with $1.56 billion in November 2018.
Yesterday
DPA and Lakme Fashion Week to promote natural diamonds on their platform
The Diamond Producers Association (DPA) has joined forces with Lakme Fashion Week to promote jewellery with natural stones during Season 3 of The Real Cut at Lakme Fashion Week.
Yesterday
AGD DIAMONDS JSC achieves its diamond output target for 2019
On December 25, 2019, the concentration plant of the company’s Grib Mining and Processing Division has successfully fulfilled its annual production plan recovering 4.744 million carats of diamonds.
25 december 2019