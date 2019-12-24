Sustainably created: that is the future of diamonds

Today

(jewellermagazine.com) - Predicting the future is harder than shaping it – but creating a sustainable future is paramount, which is why many couples around the world are now choosing sustainably created diamonds for one of the most precious moments of their lives: engagement. Leading designers, including Sir Jony Ive and Marc Newson, create jewellery with created diamonds – in particular, those made by Diamond Foundry. A-list celebrities, too, have embraced ‘aboveground’ diamonds, and one of the reasons for their appeal is guaranteed impeccable origin.