(jewellermagazine.com) - Predicting the future is harder than shaping it – but creating a sustainable future is paramount, which is why many couples around the world are now choosing sustainably created diamonds for one of the most precious moments of their lives: engagement. Leading designers, including Sir Jony Ive and Marc Newson, create jewellery with created diamonds – in particular, those made by Diamond Foundry. A-list celebrities, too, have embraced ‘aboveground’ diamonds, and one of the reasons for their appeal is guaranteed impeccable origin.
AGD DIAMONDS JSC achieves its diamond output target for 2019
On December 25, 2019, the concentration plant of the company’s Grib Mining and Processing Division has successfully fulfilled its annual production plan recovering 4.744 million carats of diamonds.
Yesterday
IDWI to welcome international exhibitors in February 2020
The International Diamond Week in Israel will be held on February 10-12, 2020, in Ramat-Gan, Israel. This time it will welcome international exhibitors from all markets.
Yesterday
Tiffany & Co. unveiled redesigned flagship store at Shanghai Hong Kong Plaza
Tiffany & Co. announced the opening of its newly redesigned Shanghai flagship store at the prestigious Hong Kong Plaza.
Yesterday
Richemont Group and Chanel to stay in Moscow for 10-15 years more
Richemont Group and Chanel extended the lease of boutiques in Moscow for another 10 and 15 years, respectively.
Yesterday
Graff acquired a unique yellow diamond from ALROSA
ALROSA sold its unique yellow Firebird diamond weighing 20.69 carats to Graff Diamonds.
24 december 2019
Sustainably created: that is the future of diamonds
Today