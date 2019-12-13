Gujarat: Diamond merchants ditch credit, adopt ‘rokda’ system

(indiatimes.com) - The glittering trade in diamonds no longer runs on trust or faith. The decades old practice of giving credit has come to an end as diamond merchants in the world’s largest diamond cutting and polishing centre in Surat have started insisting on ‘rokda’ (cash) and cheque system in trade of polished and rough diamonds at the Mahidharpura and Varachha diamond markets.
News
The Bunder Diamond Mine is sold to Essel Mining
The Bunder Diamond Mine, located in Chhattarpur district of Madhya Pradesh, India, was sold to Essel Mining, a company owned by the Aditya Birla Group.
Today
Angola's Luaxe eyes trial mining mid-next year – Alrosa
Angola's new Luaxe diamond deposit is set to commence trial mining mid-next year that is expected to produce 1 million carats worth $90 million in 2020, according to Alrosa.
13 december 2019
Christie’s Magnificent Jewels totals $67.5 million
Christie’s latest auction Magnificent Jewels, which was held on December 11, totaled $67,519,625.
13 december 2019
Botswana Diamonds opts to focus on advanced kimberlite projects in Zimbabwe, South Africa
Botswana Diamonds, which convened its Annual General Meeting (AGM), in London on Thursday, has resolved that its diamond exploration work will focus on advanced kimberlite projects in Zimbabwe and the Free State kimberlite field in South Africa...
13 december 2019
Petra’s SA mining operations back at normal load levels
Petra Diamonds' mining operations in South Africa are now operating at normal load levels after the country’s power utility, Eskom, lifted its load curtailment restrictions.
13 december 2019