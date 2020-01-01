More Hopeful: The 2020 Outlook for the Watch and Clock Market

(hktdc.com) - The HKTDC Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair is the largest timepiece event in the world. The HKTDC conducted face-to-face interviews with 501 buyers and 338 exhibitors at the 2019 Fair (held on 3-7 September 2019) in order to obtain the industry’s view of future market prospects, new product trends and the latest developments in e-tailing. The survey results showed that industry players are more hopeful about sales prospects over the next 12 months. Despite a list of widely shared concerns such as the subdued global economic growth, the slowing Chinese economy and the increasing operating costs, the industry are confident about the potential of smart watches in driving sales and the product development strategy of “going smart – interactable with smart devices” as a trump card in the year ahead.
AGD DIAMONDS processes the 25 millionth ton of ore
AGD DIAMONDS processed its milestone 25 millionth ton of ore at its ore processing plant of the Grib Mining and Processing Division. The company said its mining operations were proceeding in full accordance with the production targets.
Yesterday
Wonder Technologies introduces LG WonderDiamond
Russian Wonder Technologies, which specialises in LG diamonds, has launched the production of «WonderDiamond» LG stones at half the price of natural stones.
Yesterday
De Beers: We are not negotiating with Endiama for Angola return
De Beers has refuted reports that it is currently negotiating with Angola’s Endiama for a possible return to the southern African country.
Yesterday
Botswana Diamonds raises £250k to finance exploration activities in southern Africa
Botswana Diamonds has issued about 42 million new ordinary shares at a placing price of 0.6p per share to raise £250,000.
Yesterday
Mountain Province Diamonds announced 4Q and full year 2019 production and sale results
Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. announced production and sales results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019 ("the Quarter" or "Q4 2019") from the Gahcho Kué Diamond Mine.
Yesterday