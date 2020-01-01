More Hopeful: The 2020 Outlook for the Watch and Clock Market

Today

(hktdc.com) - The HKTDC Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair is the largest timepiece event in the world. The HKTDC conducted face-to-face interviews with 501 buyers and 338 exhibitors at the 2019 Fair (held on 3-7 September 2019) in order to obtain the industry’s view of future market prospects, new product trends and the latest developments in e-tailing. The survey results showed that industry players are more hopeful about sales prospects over the next 12 months. Despite a list of widely shared concerns such as the subdued global economic growth, the slowing Chinese economy and the increasing operating costs, the industry are confident about the potential of smart watches in driving sales and the product development strategy of “going smart – interactable with smart devices” as a trump card in the year ahead.