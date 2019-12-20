Diamond sector prospects in the balance as De Beers head for worst sales in four years

IDWI to take place in February 2020 The International Diamond Week in Israel will be held on February 10-12, 2020, in Ramat-Gan, Israel.

Firestone boosts revenue on increased number of valuable diamonds sold Firestone Diamonds, which owns the Liqhobong mine, in Lesotho, has raked in about $57 million in revenue for the year from the sale of 774, 830 carats at an average value of $73 per carat.

Australian Ellendale mine finds new owners The Western Australian Government granted a lease for Gibb River Diamonds and India Bore Diamond Holdings to start operations at the Ellendale diamond project in Australia’s Kimberley Region.

Zykina's jewelry sold at auction on December 22 Lyudmila Zykina’s jewellery was auctioned off during the memorial auction on December 22.