Diamond sector prospects in the balance as De Beers head for worst sales in four years

(miningmx.com) - The outlook is mixed on whether the diamond sector will recover from this year’s trading difficulties in 2020 with some commentators believing rough diamond price cuts have been insufficient to stimulate demand especially as lender’s are still wary of the sector.
News
IDWI to take place in February 2020
The International Diamond Week in Israel will be held on February 10-12, 2020, in Ramat-Gan, Israel.
Yesterday
Firestone boosts revenue on increased number of valuable diamonds sold
Firestone Diamonds, which owns the Liqhobong mine, in Lesotho, has raked in about $57 million in revenue for the year from the sale of 774, 830 carats at an average value of $73 per carat.
Yesterday
Australian Ellendale mine finds new owners
The Western Australian Government granted a lease for Gibb River Diamonds and India Bore Diamond Holdings to start operations at the Ellendale diamond project in Australia’s Kimberley Region.
Yesterday
Zykina's jewelry sold at auction on December 22
Lyudmila Zykina’s jewellery was auctioned off during the memorial auction on December 22.
Yesterday
Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. provided guidance for 2020 for the Gahcho Kué Mine
According to the company, diamond recoveries are expected to be between 6.75 million carats and 6.95 million carats recovered, production costs - $CAD 50 – 55 per carat recovered.
20 december 2019