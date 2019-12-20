Does Going Public Work for Jewelry Companies?

(jckonline.com) - According to LVMH executives on a conference call in the end of November, its main reason for buying Tiffany & Co. was the belief that being public was holding it back. While the rush to an IPO has become part of American business folklore, in the jewelry industry, we are seeing more companies opt to stay private or become part of a larger company.
Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. provided guidance for 2020 for the Gahcho Kué Mine
According to the company, diamond recoveries are expected to be between 6.75 million carats and 6.95 million carats recovered, production costs - $CAD 50 – 55 per carat recovered.
20 december 2019
Lucara exceeds 2019 revenue guidance
Lucara Diamond accrued $52.9 million at its final diamond tender of 2019, which is 16% higher than expected and achieved an average price of $548 per carat.
20 december 2019
Jewelry in Russia now can be sold via the Internet
The Russian government has authorized the sale of jewelry via the Internet starting from December this year. The corresponding decree was signed by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.
20 december 2019
Chairman of Hamilton Jewelers dies
Martin R. Siegel, the chairman of Hamilton Jewelers, died on December 17, in Florida.
20 december 2019
Carla Liuni joins Pandora as CMO
Pandora announced that Carla Liuni, formerly vice president of global marketing & communication at Bulgari, will join Pandora as chief marketing officer.
19 december 2019