Diamond Industry’s Torrid Year Set to Continue for Some Time

06 december 2019

(bloomberg.com) - The crisis afflicting the diamond industry won’t end anytime soon, according to Liberum Capital Markets. There has been little good news this year. An oversupply of rough diamonds, a surfeit of polished stone stocks and falling prices have piled pressure on both the companies that dig them up and the lesser known businesses that cut, polish and trade them. “The diamond market has had a torrid year,” Ben Davis, an analyst at Liberum, said in a report on Monday. “While there is some optimism emerging from expected mine supply cuts and an end to the destocking in the midstream that should help lift rough diamond prices, the next six months are still likely to be difficult for the industry.”