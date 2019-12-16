Buried treasure: An overview of news from active diamond companies

Algeria considers ways to work with AGD Diamonds in forecasting and prospecting Algeria's state-owned exploration company, ORGM (Office National de Recherche Géologique et Minére), turned to AGD Diamonds to find solutions to the problems of exploring the country's diamond potential.

LG diamonds will now become available at all Signet’s US retail brands Signet Jewelers, the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry, is said to have started selling lab-grown diamonds at all its US retail brands.

ALROSA set to get 70% stake in Zim diamond project – report Russian and global diamond giant, ALROSA is set to own a 70% stake of its joint venture with the state-owned Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC), according to the local media.

Lacapa earns $6.4mln from latest Lulo, Mothae diamond sales Lucapa Diamond has raked in $6.4 million from the latest sale of diamonds from its 40%-owned Lulo alluvial mine in Angola and 70%-owned Mothae kimberlite mine, in Lesotho.