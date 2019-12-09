Diamond Industry Financing Is Shrinking. This Is What It Means

(edahngolan.com) - Diamond industry financing has considerably declined over the last couple of years. Generally, the industry views this as unfavorable; yet, this can be debated. What is not in debate is that right now the diamond industry’s debt level is at its lowest in well over a decade. Currently, diamond industry financing is estimated at around $9 billion. According to our estimates, industry indebtedness averaged $9.7 billion in 2019, with a downward trajectory throughout the year. That includes bank-supplied credit and money supplied by other financial entities such as investment firms and insurance companies. With some fluctuations, the downward trajectory is not unique to this past year. It is a drawn-out process that goes as far back as 2011. Although money and credit supply bounced upwards in 2014, it has since withered. It hasn’t been since 2004, 15 years ago, that industry debt has been so low. This is a healthy sign, as I will show.
