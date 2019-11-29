News

AGD DIAMONDS extracts its four millionth ton of ore

The Grib Mining and Processing Division, which is operated by AGD DIAMONDS, has processed its four millionth ton of ore in line with the company’s annual production plan.

Yesterday

ALROSA holds the first industry seminar with diamond banks and funds

ALROSA held a specially organized meeting to discuss problems in the diamond industry, which was held on December 6.

Yesterday

Anglo’s De Beers lowers 2020 diamond output forecast

De Beers has lowered its diamond forecast by a million carats in each of its 2020 and 2021 financial years, according to Anglo American, which has an 85% stake in the company.

Yesterday

Demand for both polished and rough diamonds softens globally - Bain & Company and the Antwerp World Diamond Centre

(thediamondloupe.com) - The Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) and Bain & Company have released their ninth annual report on the global diamond industry: Strong Origins: Current Perspectives on the Diamond Industry.

Yesterday

DGCX Awarded ‘Exchange of the Year-Middle East and Africa’ at FOW International Awards 2019

For the second year in a row, The Dubai Gold & Commodities Exchange (DGCX) has been awarded ‘Exchange of the Year – Middle East and Africa’ at the Future and Options World (FOW) International Awards 2019.

Yesterday

First batch of Kimberley certified rough diamonds imported to Macau delivered today

29 november 2019
(macaubusiness.com) - The recently established China Diamond & Gem Exchange Center has received yesterday the first batch of rough diamonds certified under the Kimberley Process, a US$284,000 (MOP2.2 million) batch of rough diamonds from Russia weighing over 600 carats and imported by Hong Kong-based conglomerate Chow Tai Fook.

