News
WWF Russia names the country’s best environmentally responsible companies
The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) of Russia has published a 2019 rating of openness in the field of environmental responsibility among the mining and metallurgical companies operating in the country.
Yesterday
De Beers ends 2019 sight sales as ‘signs of steady demand continue’
De Beers concluded its 2019 rough diamond sales on a seemingly recovery path as the industry spent the better part of the year stuck in murky waters.
Yesterday
CTF, HEJ launch Jewellery Academy
Chow Tai Fook and the French Haute ECOLE de Joaillerie have launched Loupe Jewellery Academy as part of CTF 10 year new sustainability strategy.
Yesterday
Algeria considers ways to work with AGD Diamonds in forecasting and prospecting
Algeria's state-owned exploration company, ORGM (Office National de Recherche Géologique et Minére), turned to AGD Diamonds to find solutions to the problems of exploring the country's diamond potential.
17 december 2019
Inside the destructive life of a shopping addict
Today
(nypost.com) - At the height of her shopping addiction, Lisa, a 56-year-old registered nurse, had blown through her and her husband’s $10K of savings, taken out three clandestine loans and accrued $50K in credit-card debt. Another thing the out-of-control spending cost Lisa? Her marriage. “I did all kinds of things I’m not proud of,” says Lisa, a mother of two from the Houston, Texas-area who asked The Post not to use her last name for privacy reasons. The days between Black Friday and Dec. 25 make for an especially challenging time of year for people like Lisa who are compulsive shoppers. They’re believed to make up about 5 percent of the population, according to 2015 research that ran in the journal Addiction.