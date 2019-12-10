Diamonds are a form of art: DPA exec

AGD DIAMONDS extracts its four millionth ton of ore The Grib Mining and Processing Division, which is operated by AGD DIAMONDS, has processed its four millionth ton of ore in line with the company’s annual production plan.

ALROSA holds the first industry seminar with diamond banks and funds ALROSA held a specially organized meeting to discuss problems in the diamond industry, which was held on December 6.

Anglo’s De Beers lowers 2020 diamond output forecast De Beers has lowered its diamond forecast by a million carats in each of its 2020 and 2021 financial years, according to Anglo American, which has an 85% stake in the company.

Demand for both polished and rough diamonds softens globally - Bain & Company and the Antwerp World Diamond Centre (thediamondloupe.com) - The Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) and Bain & Company have released their ninth annual report on the global diamond industry: Strong Origins: Current Perspectives on the Diamond Industry.