Charlize Theron wears Tiffany & Co. diamond necklace at the 77th Golden Globe Awards

Best Actress in a Drama nominee Charlize Theron appeared on the red carpet in an exquisite Tiffany & Co. High Jewelry Collection Fall 2020 necklace.

More women in the US buying diamond jewelry for themselves

More and more women in the United States are buying diamond jewelry themselves, and the giants of the jewelry industry expect to turn a diamond into a feminist symbol.

Lucapa reports record annual group output

Lucapa Diamond, which has operations in Angola and Lesotho, produced 14,007 carats for the three months to December 2019.

Pandora meets its 2019 financial guidance

Pandora, a jewellery company, headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, announced that its preliminary results for 2019 confirm the financial guidance.

WFDB Mourns the Passing of former ExCo Member Sergey Oulin

World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) mourns the passing away of Sergey Oulin on December 31, 2019 at the age of 69 years.

The Hidden Cost of Gold: Birth Defects and Brain Damage

Expert reports
(nytimes.com) - Thousands of children with crippling birth defects. Half a million people poisoned. A toxic chemical found in the food supply. Accusations of a government cover-up and police officers on the take. This is the legacy of Indonesia’s mercury trade, a business intertwined with the lucrative and illegal production of gold. More than a hundred nations have joined a global campaign to reduce the international trade in mercury, an element so toxic there is “no known safe level of exposure,” according to health experts. But that effort has backfired in Indonesia, where illicit backyard manufacturers have sprung up to supply wildcat miners and replace mercury that was previously imported from abroad.
