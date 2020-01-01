The Hidden Cost of Gold: Birth Defects and Brain Damage

News
Charlize Theron wears Tiffany & Co. diamond necklace at the 77th Golden Globe Awards
Best Actress in a Drama nominee Charlize Theron appeared on the red carpet in an exquisite Tiffany & Co. High Jewelry Collection Fall 2020 necklace.
Today
More women in the US buying diamond jewelry for themselves
More and more women in the United States are buying diamond jewelry themselves, and the giants of the jewelry industry expect to turn a diamond into a feminist symbol.
Today
Lucapa reports record annual group output
Lucapa Diamond, which has operations in Angola and Lesotho, produced 14,007 carats for the three months to December 2019.
Yesterday
Pandora meets its 2019 financial guidance
Pandora, a jewellery company, headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, announced that its preliminary results for 2019 confirm the financial guidance.
Yesterday
WFDB Mourns the Passing of former ExCo Member Sergey Oulin
World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) mourns the passing away of Sergey Oulin on December 31, 2019 at the age of 69 years.
Yesterday