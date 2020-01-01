The Hidden Cost of Gold: Birth Defects and Brain Damage

Charlize Theron wears Tiffany & Co. diamond necklace at the 77th Golden Globe Awards Best Actress in a Drama nominee Charlize Theron appeared on the red carpet in an exquisite Tiffany & Co. High Jewelry Collection Fall 2020 necklace.

More women in the US buying diamond jewelry for themselves More and more women in the United States are buying diamond jewelry themselves, and the giants of the jewelry industry expect to turn a diamond into a feminist symbol.

Lucapa reports record annual group output Lucapa Diamond, which has operations in Angola and Lesotho, produced 14,007 carats for the three months to December 2019.

Pandora meets its 2019 financial guidance Pandora, a jewellery company, headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, announced that its preliminary results for 2019 confirm the financial guidance.