Graff acquired a unique yellow diamond from ALROSA

ALROSA sold its unique yellow Firebird diamond weighing 20.69 carats to Graff Diamonds.

Yesterday

Mountain Province provides additional microdiamond and drilling results for Wilson Kimberlite at Gahcho Kué

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc provided additional microdiamond and delineation results for the Wilson kimberlite that was discovered earlier this year.

Yesterday

Zambian precious and semi-precious coloured gemstones are exempt from export duty

The Government of Zambia recently said that it was suspending the export duty on coloured gemstones effective Jan 1, 2020.

Yesterday

Another Piece of Your Story campaign launched by JA shows success

Jewelers of America (JA) said that its «Another Piece of Your Story»  campaign aiming at women purchasing jewelry themselves reached 3 million just in 6 months.

Yesterday

IDWI to take place in February 2020

The International Diamond Week in Israel will be held on February 10-12, 2020, in Ramat-Gan, Israel.

23 december 2019

Diamante Corporate Payment A New Chapter in Diamond Supply Chain Management

Today
(finance.yahoo.com/ PRNewswire-PRWeb) - For years the diamond industry has been operating on a payment structure that relies on time-consuming cross border transactions and wire transfers. Owing to the global nature of the trade, the money has to go through multiple checkpoints. This leads to a trail of paperwork and documentation that is hard to track, making the payment process lengthy and expensive. The traditional ways also make transactions vulnerable to theft and fraud. Diamante Consortium has harnessed the values of blockchain technology into creating their B2B corporate payments network that enables cross border payments in a matter of seconds at a fraction of the cost.

