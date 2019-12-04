The Problem With Diamonds Is They Keep Getting Cheaper

(finance.yahoo.com/bloomberg.com) - Five years ago, the diamond industry’s biggest worry was being forgotten by millennials, who — the theory went — didn’t covet sparkly gems the way their parents had. The concern turned out to be mostly unfounded, but the reality is almost worse. While Americans are buying more diamond jewelry than ever before, most polished diamonds are getting steadily cheaper. The lower prices and a glut of the type of stones that go into a discount-store engagement ring or pair of earrings have pushed the global diamond trade into crisis.
AGD DIAMONDS extracts its four millionth ton of ore
The Grib Mining and Processing Division, which is operated by AGD DIAMONDS, has processed its four millionth ton of ore in line with the company’s annual production plan.
ALROSA holds the first industry seminar with diamond banks and funds
ALROSA held a specially organized meeting to discuss problems in the diamond industry, which was held on December 6.
Anglo’s De Beers lowers 2020 diamond output forecast
De Beers has lowered its diamond forecast by a million carats in each of its 2020 and 2021 financial years, according to Anglo American, which has an 85% stake in the company.
Demand for both polished and rough diamonds softens globally - Bain & Company and the Antwerp World Diamond Centre
(thediamondloupe.com) - The Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) and Bain & Company have released their ninth annual report on the global diamond industry: Strong Origins: Current Perspectives on the Diamond Industry.
DGCX Awarded ‘Exchange of the Year-Middle East and Africa’ at FOW International Awards 2019
For the second year in a row, The Dubai Gold & Commodities Exchange (DGCX) has been awarded ‘Exchange of the Year – Middle East and Africa’ at the Future and Options World (FOW) International Awards 2019.
