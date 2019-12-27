Diamond Dealers Are a “Vital” Part of Trade, Rapaport Says

(jckonline.com) - Diamond dealers still have a vital role to play in the diamond business, even if the big players don’t always recognize it, Martin Rapaport said in a speech at the Diamond Dealers Club of New York on Monday (November 11). “Don’t underestimate the power of dealers,” the chairman of Rapaport Corp. told a crowd at the 47th Street bourse. “Without dealers, the industry would be kaput. I don’t think we are appreciated enough by the mining companies. We have more power than we’re given credit for.” He argued that dealers still have a role to play in the business.
Gold prices in Kazakhstan increased significantly
Prices for gold jewelry in Kazakhstan increased by 9.2% as of the end of 2019 compared to the same period last year.
Synthetic diamonds to be produced in the Moglino SEZ, Russia
«Synthesis Technology» intends to develop production of synthetic diamonds and monocrystal plates in the Moglino special economic zone in 2020.
Tiffany & Co. sales during the holiday season rise
Tiffany & Co., a global luxury jewelry brand, reported sales growth during the holiday season from November 1 to December 25 by 1-3% year on year.
27 december 2019
ALROSA unearthed a 191 ct diamond
ALROSA recovered a 190.77 carat diamond at its Botuobinskaya kimberlite pipe in Yakutia.
27 december 2019
Christie’s sums up the highlights of 2019
Christie’s has outlined the highlights of its auctions held in 2019.
27 december 2019
Today