Diamond Dealers Are a “Vital” Part of Trade, Rapaport Says

(jckonline.com) - Diamond dealers still have a vital role to play in the diamond business, even if the big players don’t always recognize it, Martin Rapaport said in a speech at the Diamond Dealers Club of New York on Monday (November 11). “Don’t underestimate the power of dealers,” the chairman of Rapaport Corp. told a crowd at the 47th Street bourse. “Without dealers, the industry would be kaput. I don’t think we are appreciated enough by the mining companies. We have more power than we’re given credit for.” He argued that dealers still have a role to play in the business.